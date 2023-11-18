The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-1) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at H.O. Clemmons Arena. This contest is at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. UAPB Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals shot 44.2% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 43.8% the Golden Lions' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Incarnate Word had an 8-7 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Golden Lions ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Cardinals ranked 256th.
  • The Cardinals averaged only 1.1 more points per game last year (70.8) than the Golden Lions gave up to opponents (69.7).
  • Incarnate Word went 9-8 last season when it scored more than 69.7 points.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Incarnate Word averaged 8.5 more points per game at home (75.5) than away (67).
  • At home, the Cardinals allowed 70.5 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 78.5.
  • At home, Incarnate Word drained 6.1 trifectas per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged away (6.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (36.2%) than on the road (34.4%).

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Texas L 88-56 Moody Center
11/11/2023 @ Tulsa L 85-71 Donald W. Reynolds Center
11/14/2023 Schreiner W 104-63 McDermott Center
11/18/2023 @ UAPB - H.O. Clemmons Arena
11/22/2023 Jacksonville State - McDermott Center
11/25/2023 @ UTSA - UTSA Convocation Center

