How to Watch Incarnate Word vs. UAPB on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-1) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at H.O. Clemmons Arena. This contest is at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Incarnate Word vs. UAPB Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Southland Games
Incarnate Word Stats Insights
- The Cardinals shot 44.2% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 43.8% the Golden Lions' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Incarnate Word had an 8-7 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Golden Lions ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Cardinals ranked 256th.
- The Cardinals averaged only 1.1 more points per game last year (70.8) than the Golden Lions gave up to opponents (69.7).
- Incarnate Word went 9-8 last season when it scored more than 69.7 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Incarnate Word averaged 8.5 more points per game at home (75.5) than away (67).
- At home, the Cardinals allowed 70.5 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 78.5.
- At home, Incarnate Word drained 6.1 trifectas per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged away (6.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (36.2%) than on the road (34.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Texas
|L 88-56
|Moody Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Tulsa
|L 85-71
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|11/14/2023
|Schreiner
|W 104-63
|McDermott Center
|11/18/2023
|@ UAPB
|-
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|11/22/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|McDermott Center
|11/25/2023
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.