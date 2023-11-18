The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-1) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-2) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at H.O. Clemmons Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Incarnate Word vs. UAPB Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Pine Bluff, Arkansas Venue: H.O. Clemmons Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

A total of 14 of Incarnate Word's games last year went over the point total.

The Cardinals had 14 wins in 31 games against the spread last year.

Incarnate Word's .560 ATS win percentage (14-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than UAPB's .400 mark (10-15-0 ATS Record).

Incarnate Word vs. UAPB Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UAPB 66.9 137.7 69.7 143.6 138.8 Incarnate Word 70.8 137.7 73.9 143.6 140.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Incarnate Word Insights & Trends

The Cardinals' 70.8 points per game last year were just 1.1 more points than the 69.7 the Golden Lions gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 69.7 points last season, Incarnate Word went 9-3 against the spread and 9-8 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Incarnate Word vs. UAPB Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UAPB 10-15-0 12-13-0 Incarnate Word 14-11-0 14-11-0

Incarnate Word vs. UAPB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UAPB Incarnate Word 8-5 Home Record 7-7 2-16 Away Record 3-12 3-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 7-10-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 72.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 63.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 8-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.