The Lamar Cardinals (5-5) and the McNeese Cowboys (0-9) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Provost Umphrey Stadium in a clash of Southland foes.

Lamar is averaging 334.3 yards per game on offense this year (81st in the FCS), and is surrendering 358.8 yards per game (71st) on the defensive side of the ball. McNeese's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, surrendering 447.9 total yards per game, which ranks 10th-worst. On offense, it ranks 98th with 310.8 total yards per contest.

Lamar vs. McNeese Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Beaumont, Texas

Beaumont, Texas Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium

Lamar vs. McNeese Key Statistics

Lamar McNeese 334.3 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.8 (113th) 358.8 (73rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.9 (101st) 141.9 (68th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124 (85th) 192.4 (76th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.8 (83rd) 2 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Lamar Stats Leaders

Robert Coleman has 1,824 pass yards for Lamar, completing 60.5% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 195 rushing yards (19.5 ypg) on 92 carries.

Khalan Griffin has 702 rushing yards on 156 carries with four touchdowns.

This season, Damashja Harris has carried the ball 49 times for 218 yards (21.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Andre Dennis has hauled in 34 catches for 456 yards (45.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Sevonne Rhea has reeled in 15 passes while averaging 29.9 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Kyndon Fuselier has a total of 286 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 24 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz has thrown for 843 yards on 49.3% passing while recording three touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

D'Angelo Durham has rushed for 435 yards on 98 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Joshon Barbie has piled up 43 carries and totaled 283 yards with three touchdowns.

Jon McCall has collected 28 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 459 (51 yards per game). He's been targeted 18 times and has five touchdowns.

Makhi Paris has 26 receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 291 yards (32.3 yards per game) this year.

Jihad Marks' 14 receptions (on 10 targets) have netted him 217 yards (24.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

