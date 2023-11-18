The Pacific Tigers (1-2) host the Lamar Cardinals (2-1) at Alex G. Spanos Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lamar vs. Pacific Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Stockton, California

Stockton, California Venue: Alex G. Spanos Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Last year 10 of Lamar's games hit the over.

The Cardinals had 14 wins in 31 games against the spread last year.

Pacific had less success against the spread than Lamar last year, sporting an ATS record of 15-14-0, as opposed to the 14-10-0 mark of the Cardinals.

Lamar vs. Pacific Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacific 75.8 143.7 77.7 152.2 150.0 Lamar 67.9 143.7 74.5 152.2 141.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Lamar Insights & Trends

The Cardinals' 67.9 points per game last year were 9.8 fewer points than the 77.7 the Tigers allowed.

Lamar put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 3-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 77.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Lamar vs. Pacific Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacific 15-14-0 16-13-0 Lamar 14-10-0 10-14-0

Lamar vs. Pacific Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pacific Lamar 7-10 Home Record 6-9 7-7 Away Record 2-12 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 76.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-7-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.