The No. 15 LSU Tigers (7-3) host the Georgia State Panthers (6-4) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

LSU has struggled on defense, ranking 25th-worst in the FBS (415.5 yards allowed per game) this season. However, the defense ranks best, yielding an average of 560.3 yards per game. From an offensive angle, Georgia State is accumulating 27.1 points per game (69th-ranked). It ranks 97th in the FBS defensively (28.8 points allowed per game).

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN2.

LSU vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

Venue: Tiger Stadium

LSU vs. Georgia State Key Statistics

LSU Georgia State 560.3 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.9 (73rd) 415.5 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.8 (112th) 223.8 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.4 (37th) 336.5 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.5 (97th) 7 (6th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (41st) 12 (90th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (51st)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 3,165 yards, completing 71.4% of his passes and recording 30 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 918 yards (91.8 ypg) on 114 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has been handed the ball 113 times this year and racked up 635 yards (63.5 per game) with six touchdowns.

Malik Nabers' leads his squad with 1,284 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 72 receptions (out of 106 targets) and scored 10 touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has put up a 918-yard season so far with 13 touchdowns, hauling in 51 passes on 66 targets.

Kyren Lacy has a total of 348 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 18 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has been a dual threat for Georgia State this season. He has 1,986 passing yards (198.6 per game) while completing 64.9% of his passes. He's tossed 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 569 yards (56.9 ypg) on 112 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll has rushed 244 times for 1,206 yards, with 12 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 180 yards.

Robert Lewis' 727 receiving yards (72.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 52 catches on 78 targets with seven touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has put together a 539-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 38 passes on 55 targets.

Jacari Carter's 41 targets have resulted in 28 grabs for 212 yards.

