The Milwaukee Bucks (8-4) welcome in the Dallas Mavericks (9-3) after victories in four straight home games. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Bucks matchup in this article.

Mavericks vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW

NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Mavericks vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Mavericks Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-2.5) 242.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucks (-2) 241 -132 +112 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mavericks vs Bucks Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have a +23 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 118.1 points per game to rank sixth in the league and are allowing 116.2 per outing to rank 23rd in the NBA.

The Mavericks put up 123.4 points per game (second in league) while allowing 118.7 per outing (25th in NBA). They have a +57 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.7 points per game.

These two teams average a combined 241.5 points per game, one fewer point than this matchup's point total.

These teams surrender a combined 234.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Milwaukee has covered three times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

Dallas has compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

Mavericks and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1100 - Bucks +425 +175 -

