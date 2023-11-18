The Dallas Mavericks (9-3) are monitoring just one player on the injury report as they prepare for their Saturday, November 18 game against the Milwaukee Bucks (8-4) at Fiserv Forum, which tips at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Mavericks are coming off of a 130-117 victory against the Wizards in their last game on Wednesday. In the Mavericks' win, Tim Hardaway Jr. led the way with 31 points (adding four rebounds and three assists).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3.0 6.0 2.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Chris Livingston: Out (Ankle), Jae Crowder: Out (Groin), MarJon Beauchamp: Out (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mavericks vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW

NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.