Top Player Prop Bets for Mavericks vs. Bucks on November 18, 2023
The Milwaukee Bucks host the Dallas Mavericks at Fiserv Forum on Saturday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and others in this matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Mavericks vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Mavericks vs Bucks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Bucks vs Mavericks Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Mavericks Prediction
|Bucks vs Mavericks Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Mavericks Betting Trends & Stats
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (Over: -120)
|8.5 (Over: -132)
|8.5 (Over: +110)
|3.5 (Over: -106)
- Doncic is averaging 41.0 points in the 2023-24 season, 11.5 higher than Saturday's prop total.
- His rebounding average of 11.5 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (8.5).
- Doncic's assist average -- 8.5 -- is the same as Saturday's over/under.
- Doncic averages 6.0 made three-pointers, 2.5 more than his over/under on Saturday.
Get Dončić gear at Fanatics!
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|30.5 (Over: -108)
|11.5 (Over: +104)
|5.5 (Over: -111)
- The 30.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Saturday is 6.0 more points than his season scoring average.
- He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Saturday's game (11.5).
- Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 3.0 per game -- is 2.5 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (5.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Damian Lillard Props
- Damian Lillard's 22.5-point scoring average is 4.0 less than Saturday's prop total.
- He has pulled down 6.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.
- Lillard has picked up 4.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Saturday (6.5).
- He drains 3.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.