Trinity High School - Euless will host Legacy High School on Saturday, November 18 at 4:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Midland Legacy vs. Trinity Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT
  • Location: Bedford, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tarrant County Games This Week

Frenship High School at Carroll High School - Southlake

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16
  • Location: Abilene, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Allen High School at Martin High School - Arlington

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Allen, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Permian High School at North Crowley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Abilene, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Barbers Hill High School at Richland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Hutto, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Colleyville Heritage High School at Cooper High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Mansfield, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.