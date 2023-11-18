AAC foes will meet when the North Texas Mean Green (3-7) meet the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-7). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is North Texas vs. Tulsa?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tulsa 33, North Texas 32

Tulsa 33, North Texas 32 North Texas has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Mean Green have played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in only two games this season, and they split 1-1.

This season, Tulsa has won one out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.

The Golden Hurricane are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mean Green have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tulsa (+2.5)



Tulsa (+2.5) North Texas has played 10 games, posting five wins against the spread.

The Mean Green have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Tulsa owns a record of 4-5-1 against the spread this year.

The Golden Hurricane have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more six times this year and are 3-2-1 ATS in those games.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (69.5)



Under (69.5) Five of North Texas' games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 69.5 points.

There have been three Tulsa games that have finished with a combined score over 69.5 points this season.

North Texas averages 33.4 points per game against Tulsa's 22.4, amounting to 13.7 points under the game's over/under of 69.5.

Splits Tables

North Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.7 65.5 61.9 Implied Total AVG 37.3 37.2 37.4 ATS Record 5-4-1 2-2-1 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 3-2-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-3 1-3

Tulsa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.5 54.1 56.9 Implied Total AVG 36.2 35.4 37.0 ATS Record 4-5-1 1-4-0 3-1-1 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 3-2-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-1 1-4

