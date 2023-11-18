The Tulsa Golden Hurricane are expected to come out on top in their game versus the North Texas Mean Green at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, based on our computer projection model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Texas vs. Tulsa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulsa (+2.5) Under (69.5) Tulsa 33, North Texas 32

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 AAC Predictions

North Texas Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on North Texas vs. Tulsa? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mean Green have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

The Mean Green have beaten the spread five times in 10 games.

In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, North Texas has an ATS record of 1-2.

Out of 10 Mean Green games so far this year, five have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 69.5 points, 5.8 higher than the average total in North Texas games this season.

Tulsa Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Golden Hurricane.

The Golden Hurricane's ATS record is 4-5-1 this year.

Tulsa is a 3-2-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

Out of the Golden Hurricane's 10 games with a set total, four have hit the over (40%).

The average point total for the Tulsa this year is 14.0 points lower than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mean Green vs. Golden Hurricane 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Texas 33.4 37.5 36.4 37.0 30.4 38.0 Tulsa 22.4 34.4 28.6 34.8 16.2 34.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.