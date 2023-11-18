The North Texas Mean Green (3-7) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-7) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in a clash of AAC opponents.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks worst in the FBS (37.5 points allowed per game), North Texas has played better offensively, ranking 29th in the FBS by totaling 33.4 points per game. Tulsa's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, allowing 34.4 points per game, which ranks 14th-worst in the FBS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 103rd with 22.4 points per contest.

North Texas vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

North Texas vs. Tulsa Key Statistics

North Texas Tulsa 471.3 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.7 (79th) 476.7 (129th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 433.4 (116th) 175.8 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.9 (32nd) 295.5 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.8 (106th) 16 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 22 (129th) 13 (75th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (63rd)

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has thrown for 2,685 yards (268.5 ypg) to lead North Texas, completing 62.8% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 132 rushing yards on 84 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Ayo Adeyi has racked up 764 yards on 109 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

This season, Oscar Adaway III has carried the ball 88 times for 499 yards (49.9 per game) and five touchdowns.

Jay Maclin's team-leading 825 yards as a receiver have come on 46 receptions (out of 81 targets) with 11 touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has caught 37 passes for 433 yards (43.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Damon Ward Jr. has racked up 31 catches for 393 yards, an average of 39.3 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Tulsa Stats Leaders

Cardell Williams has compiled 1,149 yards on 59.8% passing while recording 10 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 200 yards with five scores.

Anthony Watkins has run the ball 158 times for 668 yards, with three touchdowns.

Bill Jackson has racked up 67 carries and totaled 311 yards.

Kamdyn Benjamin's 491 receiving yards (49.1 yards per game) are a team high. He has 33 catches on 51 targets with four touchdowns.

Devan Williams has racked up 399 receiving yards (39.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 29 receptions.

Marquis Shoulders' 16 grabs (on 26 targets) have netted him 283 yards (28.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

