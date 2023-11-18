The North Texas Mean Green (3-7) will face off against a fellow AAC foe, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The spread predicts an evenly-matched game, with the Mean Green favored to win by 2.5 points. An over/under of 66.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Texas vs. Tulsa matchup.

North Texas vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Texas vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Texas Moneyline Tulsa Moneyline BetMGM North Texas (-2.5) 66.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel North Texas (-2.5) 66.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

North Texas vs. Tulsa Betting Trends

North Texas has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

The Mean Green have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Tulsa has covered four times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

The Golden Hurricane are 3-2-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

North Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

