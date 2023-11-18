The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-6) will look to upset the No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 24.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 46.5 points.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

City: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-24.5) 46.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-24.5) 46.5 -3500 +1280 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 6-3-1 ATS this season.

The Fighting Irish have been favored by 24.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Wake Forest has compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

Notre Dame & Wake Forest 2023 Futures Odds

Notre Dame To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 Wake Forest To Win the ACC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

