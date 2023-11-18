Our projection model predicts the Penn State Nittany Lions will beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, November 18 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Beaver Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Penn State vs. Rutgers Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Penn State (-20.5) Over (40.5) Penn State 33, Rutgers 11

Week 12 Predictions

Penn State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Nittany Lions a 93.9% chance to win.

The Nittany Lions have covered the spread six times in nine games.

Penn State has an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

The Nittany Lions have seen five of its nine games go over the point total.

The total for this game is 40.5, 6.4 points fewer than the average total in Penn State games thus far this season.

Rutgers Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Scarlet Knights have a 10.6% chance to win.

The Scarlet Knights' ATS record is 5-2-2 this year.

Rutgers is 0-0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 20.5 points or more this season.

Four of the Scarlet Knights' nine games with a set total have hit the over (44.4%).

Rutgers games this season have averaged an over/under of 39.9 points, 0.6 less than the point total in this matchup.

Nittany Lions vs. Scarlet Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Penn State 37.7 13.1 40.5 11.7 33.5 15.3 Rutgers 24.1 18.3 31.7 15.3 12.8 22.8

