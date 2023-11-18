The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) meet a fellow UAC opponent when they visit the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Roy Kidd Stadium.

With 34.1 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 16th-worst in the FCS, Eastern Kentucky has had to lean on their 41st-ranked offense (28.8 points per contest) to keep them in games. SFA's defense ranks 93rd in the FCS with 389.7 total yards allowed per game, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks 24th-best by generating 409 total yards per contest.

SFA vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

SFA vs. Eastern Kentucky Key Statistics

SFA Eastern Kentucky 409 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 435 (16th) 389.7 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 485.4 (127th) 151.4 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.4 (46th) 257.6 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.6 (10th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (121st) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer has racked up 1,738 yards (173.8 ypg) while completing 56.3% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 240 yards with three touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jerrell Wimbley, has carried the ball 126 times for 666 yards (66.6 per game) with six touchdowns.

Anthony Williams has 310 receiving yards (31 ypg) on 23 catches and five touchdowns while racking up 481 rushing yards on 105 carries with four touchdowns.

Kylon Harris' 618 receiving yards (61.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 53 catches on 49 targets with eight touchdowns.

Lawton Rikel has put together a 382-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 34 passes on 28 targets.

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has 2,776 yards passing for Eastern Kentucky, completing 63% of his passes and recording 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 220 rushing yards (22 ypg) on 63 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Joshua Carter has 665 rushing yards on 106 carries with four touchdowns.

Braedon Sloan has 436 yards as a receiver (43.6 per game) on 38 catches with three touchdowns, while also collecting 61.5 rush yards per game and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Jaden Smith has hauled in 66 catches for 706 yards (70.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Jalen Burbage's 30 receptions are good enough for 359 yards and three touchdowns.

