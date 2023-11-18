The SMU Mustangs (8-2) hit the road for an AAC clash against the Memphis Tigers (8-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

SMU has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (10th-best with 474 yards per game) and total defense (11th-best with 290.8 yards allowed per game) this year. On the defensive side of the ball, Memphis is a bottom-25 unit, allowing 416.3 total yards per game (22nd-worst). On the bright side, it is excelling on offense, accumulating 452.3 total yards per contest (21st-best).

SMU vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

SMU vs. Memphis Key Statistics

SMU Memphis 474 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.3 (23rd) 290.8 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.3 (108th) 188.5 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.8 (69th) 285.5 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.5 (14th) 9 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (55th) 12 (89th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (10th)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has 2,596 yards passing for SMU, completing 58.6% of his passes and collecting 23 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 197 rushing yards (19.7 ypg) on 52 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jaylan Knighton has carried the ball 111 times for a team-high 640 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

LJ Johnson Jr. has been handed the ball 78 times this year and racked up 427 yards (42.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jake Bailey has hauled in 32 catches for 414 yards (41.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

RJ Maryland has hauled in 25 receptions totaling 355 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jordan Hudson has been the target of 32 passes and racked up 23 catches for 322 yards, an average of 32.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has put up 2,864 passing yards, or 286.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.3% of his passes and has recorded 22 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 22.9 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

Blake Watson's team-high 909 rushing yards have come on 152 carries, with 12 touchdowns. He also leads the team with 393 receiving yards (39.3 per game) on 43 catches with two touchdowns.

Sutton Smith has piled up 257 yards (on 51 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor paces his squad with 779 receiving yards on 50 catches with four touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has caught 40 passes and compiled 669 receiving yards (66.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

