The SMU Mustangs (8-2) are 7.5-point favorites on the road versus the Memphis Tigers (8-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Each squad has a high-powered pass game, with the Mustangs 20th in passing yards per contest, and the Tigers 14th. The over/under is 66.5 in the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Memphis matchup in this article.

SMU vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SMU vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

SMU vs. Memphis Betting Trends

SMU has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mustangs are 5-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Memphis has a record of just 2-6-1 against the spread this season.

SMU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.