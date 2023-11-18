The Texas A&M Aggies (6-4) are heavily favored, by 41.5 points, facing the FCS Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Kyle Field. An over/under of 56.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline Abilene Christian Moneyline BetMGM Texas A&M (-41.5) 56.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM

Week 12 Odds

Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian Betting Trends

Texas A&M has covered five times in 10 games with a spread this season.

Abilene Christian has covered once in two games with a spread this season.

Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.