Texas Southern vs. Creighton: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (3-0) and the Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) take the floor at CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 2. The game has no line set.
Texas Southern vs. Creighton Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Where: Omaha, Nebraska
- Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 13 of Texas Southern's games last year went over the point total.
- The Tigers had 10 wins in 35 games against the spread last season.
- Creighton (15-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.4% of the time, 13.9% more often than Texas Southern (10-19-0) last season.
Texas Southern vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Creighton
|76.4
|145.6
|68.4
|140.3
|145
|Texas Southern
|69.2
|145.6
|71.9
|140.3
|139.7
Additional Texas Southern Insights & Trends
- The Tigers scored only 0.8 more points per game last year (69.2) than the Bluejays allowed their opponents to score (68.4).
- Texas Southern put together a 5-10 ATS record and a 9-9 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.4 points.
Texas Southern vs. Creighton Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Creighton
|15-16-0
|13-18-0
|Texas Southern
|10-19-0
|13-16-0
Texas Southern vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Creighton
|Texas Southern
|13-2
|Home Record
|7-6
|5-6
|Away Record
|3-13
|5-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|2-9-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-10-0
|79.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.4
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.5
|4-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-4-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-9-0
