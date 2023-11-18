Sun Belt foes meet when the Texas State Bobcats (6-4) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-5) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Texas State has the 91st-ranked defense this season (28.5 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 21st-best with 34.9 points per game. Arkansas State has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 17th-worst with 431.4 total yards allowed per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, posting 371.4 total yards per contest (78th-ranked).

Texas State vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Texas State vs. Arkansas State Key Statistics

Texas State Arkansas State 454.4 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.4 (83rd) 400.9 (91st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.4 (113th) 200.7 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.2 (79th) 253.7 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.2 (73rd) 15 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (20th) 13 (75th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (123rd)

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has thrown for 2,454 yards (245.4 ypg) to lead Texas State, completing 68.9% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Ismail Mahdi has 1,050 rushing yards on 159 carries with eight touchdowns.

Donerio Davenport has carried the ball 71 times for 350 yards (35 per game) and two touchdowns.

Joey Hobert's leads his squad with 804 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 64 receptions (out of 83 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Kole Wilson has put up a 527-yard season so far with five touchdowns, reeling in 45 passes on 62 targets.

Ashtyn Hawkins' 39 grabs have turned into 523 yards and two touchdowns.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor has racked up 1,834 yards (183.4 per game) while completing 58.5% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 333 yards with five touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Ja'Quez Cross, has carried the ball 96 times for 522 yards (52.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Zak Wallace has run for 491 yards across 114 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson's 503 receiving yards (50.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 27 receptions on 48 targets with six touchdowns.

Corey Rucker has totaled 461 receiving yards (46.1 yards per game) on 24 receptions.

Jeff Foreman's 19 catches (on 37 targets) have netted him 395 yards (39.5 ypg) and four touchdowns.

