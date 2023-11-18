Texas State vs. Arkansas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Texas State Bobcats (6-4) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The spread foreshadows an evenly-matched game, with the Bobcats favored to win by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the contest.
Texas State vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium
Texas State vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas State Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas State (-3.5)
|59.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Texas State (-4.5)
|59.5
|-200
|+164
Texas State vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends
- Texas State is 4-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Arkansas State has covered six times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Red Wolves have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
