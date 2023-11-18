Texas Tech vs. UCF Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 18
In the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and UCF Knights on Saturday, November 18 at 5:00 PM, our projection system expects the Red Raiders to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Texas Tech vs. UCF Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Texas Tech (-2.5)
|Under (59.5)
|Texas Tech 32, UCF 26
Week 12 Big 12 Predictions
Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)
- The Red Raiders have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this contest.
- The Red Raiders are 4-5-0 against the spread this year.
- In games it is played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Texas Tech has an ATS record of 3-3.
- Out of nine Red Raiders games so far this year, four have gone over the total.
- Texas Tech games this season have posted an average total of 57.3, which is 2.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.
UCF Betting Info (2023)
- The Knights have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- So far this season, the Knights have compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread.
- UCF is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.
- Six of the Knights' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (60%).
- The average point total for the UCF this year is 0.4 points lower than this game's over/under.
Red Raiders vs. Knights 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Texas Tech
|29.1
|24.4
|35.2
|27
|23
|21.8
|UCF
|34
|26.8
|42.4
|20
|25.6
|33.6
