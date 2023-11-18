The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (9-1) are 7.5-point favorites when they visit the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The game has a point total set at 47.5.

On the defensive side of the ball, Texas has been a top-25 unit, ranking 21st-best by allowing just 18.4 points per game. The offense ranks 27th (33.8 points per game). Iowa State ranks 77th in the FBS with 25.7 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 28th with 19.9 points allowed per game on defense.

Texas vs. Iowa State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Jack Trice Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Texas vs Iowa State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas -7.5 -105 -115 47.5 -105 -115 -300 +250

Texas Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Longhorns rank -17-worst with 438.0 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 54th by allowing 347.3 total yards per game over their last three contests.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Longhorns have compiled 32.3 points per game over their last three games (68th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have surrendered an average of 20.7 points on defense over that timeframe (70th-ranked).

Although Texas ranks -88-worst in pass defense over the last three contests (275.3 passing yards allowed), it has been more successful offensively with 245.0 passing yards per game (83rd-ranked).

The Longhorns rank 56th in rushing offense over the last three games (193.0 rushing yards per game), but 12th-best in rushing defense over that time frame (72.0 rushing yards allowed per game).

Over their past three contests, the Longhorns have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

Texas has hit the over once in its past three games.

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Longhorns have covered the spread three times this season (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Texas games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (30%).

Texas has been favored on the moneyline nine total times this season. They've gone 8-1 in those games.

Texas has won all seven games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Longhorns' implied win probability is 75.0%.

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has 2,232 passing yards for Texas, completing 70.3% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has carried the ball 186 times for a team-high 1,138 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 286 yards (28.6 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

This season, CJ Baxter has carried the ball 88 times for 391 yards (39.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy has hauled in 59 receptions for 757 yards (75.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Adonai Mitchell has caught 40 passes while averaging 63.7 yards per game and scoring nine touchdowns.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' 26 grabs have yielded 425 yards and one touchdown.

Ethan Burke has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has 8.0 TFL and 32 tackles.

Jaylan Ford, Texas' leading tackler, has 66 tackles, 7.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions this year.

Michael Taaffe has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 26 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

