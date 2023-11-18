Saturday's game between the Cal Baptist Lancers (3-0) and UTEP Miners (3-0) squaring off at CBU Events Center has a projected final score of 85-45 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Cal Baptist, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Miners' most recent outing on Tuesday ended in a 63-55 win against Texas A&M-Kingsville.

UTEP vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

UTEP vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Baptist 85, UTEP 45

UTEP Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Miners averaged 68.3 points per game last season (117th in college basketball) while giving up 63.9 per contest (171st in college basketball). They had a +140 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

In CUSA action, UTEP averaged 0.7 fewer points (67.6) than overall (68.3) in 2022-23.

The Miners put up more points at home (72.4 per game) than on the road (66.2) last season.

At home, UTEP conceded 64.6 points per game last season, 0.3 more than it allowed away (64.3).

