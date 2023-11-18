SoCon Games Today: How to Watch SoCon Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 12
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college football season continues into Week 12, which features four games involving schools from the SoCon. Hoping to see all of the action? We offer info on how to watch in the article below.
SoCon Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Furman Paladins at Wofford Terriers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Western Carolina Catamounts at VMI Keydets
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UT Martin Skyhawks at Samford Bulldogs
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Citadel Bulldogs at East Tennessee State Buccaneers
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
