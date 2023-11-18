With the college football season entering Week 12, the schedule includes four games that feature teams from the SWAC. To ensure you catch all of the action, see the column below for details on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SWAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Alcorn State Braves at Jackson State Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Alabama State Hornets at Prairie View A&M Panthers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Texas Southern Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 HBCUGo (Live stream on Fubo) Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Florida A&M Rattlers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!