Looking to see how the four games with SWAC teams played out in Week 12 of the college football schedule?. Check out the article below to see the top performers and results from all of those games.

Alabama State vs. Prairie View A&M | UAPB vs. Texas Southern | Alcorn State vs. Jackson State | Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M

Week 12 SWAC Results

Prairie View A&M 21 Alabama State 14

Prairie View A&M Leaders

Passing: Trazon Connley (5-for-11, 109 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Trazon Connley (5-for-11, 109 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Caleb Johnson (14 ATT, 77 YDS)

Caleb Johnson (14 ATT, 77 YDS) Receiving: Chris Herron (1 TAR, 1 REC, 54 YDS, 1 TD)

Alabama State Leaders

Passing: Damon Stewart (27-for-38, 372 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Damon Stewart (27-for-38, 372 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Marcus Harris (6 ATT, 13 YDS)

Marcus Harris (6 ATT, 13 YDS) Receiving: Tyree Saunders (6 TAR, 6 REC, 120 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

Prairie View A&M Alabama State 279 Total Yards 399 109 Passing Yards 383 170 Rushing Yards 16 1 Turnovers 0

UAPB 35 Texas Southern 34

UAPB Leaders

Passing: Mekhi Hagens (15-for-37, 193 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Mekhi Hagens (15-for-37, 193 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Michael Jamerson (10 ATT, 113 YDS)

Michael Jamerson (10 ATT, 113 YDS) Receiving: Kenji Lewis (0 TAR, 4 REC, 57 YDS, 1 TD)

Texas Southern Leaders

Passing: Jace Wilson (18-for-32, 143 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Jace Wilson (18-for-32, 143 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: LaDarius Owens (25 ATT, 143 YDS, 3 TDs)

LaDarius Owens (25 ATT, 143 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: C'ing Blanton (0 TAR, 9 REC, 87 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Texas Southern UAPB 337 Total Yards 391 143 Passing Yards 193 194 Rushing Yards 198 2 Turnovers 0

Alcorn State 28 Jackson State 24

Alcorn State Leaders

Passing: Aaron Allen (16-for-24, 225 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Aaron Allen (16-for-24, 225 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jarveon Howard (18 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD)

Jarveon Howard (18 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Monterio Hunt (2 TAR, 2 REC, 88 YDS, 2 TDs)

Jackson State Leaders

Passing: JaCobian Morgan (11-for-16, 151 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

JaCobian Morgan (11-for-16, 151 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Ezequiel Johnson (9 ATT, 81 YDS)

Ezequiel Johnson (9 ATT, 81 YDS) Receiving: Fabian McCray (6 TAR, 6 REC, 109 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

Jackson State Alcorn State 431 Total Yards 296 237 Passing Yards 225 194 Rushing Yards 71 1 Turnovers 1

Florida A&M 24 Bethune-Cookman 7

Florida A&M Leaders

Passing: Jeremy Moussa (14-for-21, 150 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Jeremy Moussa (14-for-21, 150 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Terrell Jennings (8 ATT, 62 YDS, 2 TDs)

Terrell Jennings (8 ATT, 62 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Jah'Marae Sheread (5 TAR, 5 REC, 38 YDS)

Bethune-Cookman Leaders

Passing: Walter Simmons III (9-for-23, 79 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Walter Simmons III (9-for-23, 79 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jimmy Robinson III (21 ATT, 74 YDS)

Jimmy Robinson III (21 ATT, 74 YDS) Receiving: Daveno Ellington (2 TAR, 2 REC, 60 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Florida A&M Bethune-Cookman 325 Total Yards 234 150 Passing Yards 112 175 Rushing Yards 122 0 Turnovers 2

Next Week's SWAC Games

Tuskegee Golden Tigers at Alabama State Hornets

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Thursday, November 23

Thursday, November 23 Venue: New ASU Stadium

New ASU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Southern Jaguars vs. Grambling Tigers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome TV Channel: NBC

NBC Favorite: -

