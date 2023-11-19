Sunday's contest between the Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-2) and the Fordham Rams (2-1) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-70, with Abilene Christian securing the victory. Game time is at 5:45 PM ET on November 19.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Abilene Christian vs. Fordham Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Abilene Christian vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 72, Fordham 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Abilene Christian vs. Fordham

Computer Predicted Spread: Abilene Christian (-1.4)

Abilene Christian (-1.4) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

Abilene Christian Performance Insights

Last year, Abilene Christian was 95th in the country on offense (75.0 points scored per game) and 211th defensively (71.1 points allowed).

The Wildcats grabbed 29.6 rebounds per game and conceded 30.1 boards last season, ranking 298th and 106th, respectively, in the country.

With 15.7 assists per game, Abilene Christian was 24th-best in the country last year.

Last season, the Wildcats were 219th in the nation in 3-point makes (7.0 per game) and 168th in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Abilene Christian was 51st in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.2 per game) and 317th in 3-point percentage defensively (36.2%) last season.

Abilene Christian attempted 65.9% of its shots from inside the arc, and 34.1% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 74% of Abilene Christian's baskets were 2-pointers, and 26% were 3-pointers.

