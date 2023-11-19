At Bank of America Stadium in Week 11, the Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb will be facing the Carolina Panthers pass defense and Vonn Bell. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this important matchup.

Cowboys vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX

CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Panthers 130.2 14.5 4 24 12.81

CeeDee Lamb vs. Vonn Bell Insights

CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense

CeeDee Lamb's 975 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 86 times and has registered 68 receptions and four touchdowns.

In the air, Dallas has thrown for the ninth-highest number of yards in the NFL at 2,351, or 261.2 per game.

The Cowboys average the third-most points in the league, 29.9 per game.

Dallas is airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 35.2 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Cowboys are throwing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking second in the NFL with 57 total red-zone pass attempts (47.1% red-zone pass rate).

Vonn Bell & the Panthers' Defense

Vonn Bell has a team-high one interception to go along with 37 tackles and two passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Carolina's D has been getting it done this season, as it ranks fifth in the league with 1,588 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks 10th with 11 passing touchdowns allowed.

So far this year, the Panthers have had one of the bottom defenses in the league, ranking 26th in the NFL by allowing 26.9 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank seventh in the NFL with 308.3 total yards allowed per contest.

Two players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

CeeDee Lamb vs. Vonn Bell Advanced Stats

CeeDee Lamb Vonn Bell Rec. Targets 86 13 Def. Targets Receptions 68 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 14.3 8 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 975 37 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 108.3 6.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 354 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 12 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 1 Interceptions

