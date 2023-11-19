The Dallas Cowboys' (6-3) injury report has seven players listed as they ready for a Sunday, November 19 game against the Carolina Panthers (1-8). The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM at Bank of America Stadium.

Watch the Cowboys in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Cowboys enter the matchup after winning 49-17 over the New York Giants in their last game on November 12.

The Panthers are coming off of a loss to the Chicago Bears by the score of 16-13.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status KaVontae Turpin WR Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Peyton Hendershot TE Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jalen Tolbert WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Rico Dowdle RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Tyron Smith OT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jourdan Lewis CB Neck Full Participation In Practice Viliami Fehoko DE Knee Full Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Ankle Questionable Stephen Sullivan TE Shoulder Questionable Ian Thomas TE Calf Questionable Austin Corbett OG Calf Limited Participation In Practice Xavier Woods S Thigh Questionable C.J. Henderson CB Concussion Out Jaycee Horn CB Hamstring Out Brian Burns OLB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Hayden Hurst TE Concussion Out Darrell Demont Chark Jr. WR Elbow Full Participation In Practice Marquis Haynes OLB Back Out DeShawn Williams DT NIR Did Not Participate In Practice Taylor Moton OT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Bryce Young QB Thigh Full Participation In Practice

Cowboys vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Cowboys or the Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cowboys Season Insights

The Cowboys have been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both total offense (fourth-best with 379.1 yards per game) and total defense (third-best with 275.1 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Cowboys have been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking second-best in scoring offense (29.9 points per game) and fourth-best in scoring defense (18.3 points allowed per game).

The Cowboys own the sixth-ranked offense this year in terms of passing yards (261.2 passing yards per game), and they've been more effective defensively, ranking second-best with only 166 passing yards allowed per game.

From an offensive standpoint, Dallas ranks 11th in the NFL with 117.9 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 15th in rushing yards allowed per contest (109.1).

The Cowboys rank seventh in the league with a +4 turnover margin after forcing 14 turnovers (14th in the NFL) and committing 10 (seventh in the NFL).

Cowboys vs. Panthers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-10.5)

Cowboys (-10.5) Moneyline: Cowboys (-600), Panthers (+425)

Cowboys (-600), Panthers (+425) Total: 42.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Cowboys-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.