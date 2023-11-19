Sunday's game between the Houston Cougars (5-0) and Dayton Flyers (3-1) going head to head at TD Arena has a projected final score of 71-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Houston, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET on November 19.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston vs. Dayton Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Houston vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 71, Dayton 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Dayton

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-9.5)

Houston (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 132.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars average 77.2 points per game (164th in college basketball) while giving up 48.8 per outing (second in college basketball). They have a +142 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 28.4 points per game.

Houston ranks 57th in the country at 39.2 rebounds per game. That's 9.6 more than the 29.6 its opponents average.

Houston makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (136th in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents (6.2). It is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc (141st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.7%.

The Cougars average 102.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (81st in college basketball), and give up 64.6 points per 100 possessions (third in college basketball).

Houston has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing nine per game (35th in college basketball play) while forcing 17.2 (26th in college basketball).

Dayton Performance Insights

Dayton averaged 68.6 points per game last season (259th-ranked in college basketball), but it really shined defensively, surrendering just 61 points per contest (ninth-best).

With 27.8 rebounds allowed per game, the Flyers ranked 20th-best in college basketball. They ranked 101st in college basketball by pulling down 33 boards per contest.

Dayton ranked 40th in the nation with 15.2 dimes per contest.

The Flyers ranked 142nd in college basketball at 11.5 turnovers per game, but they forced 9.5 turnovers per game, which ranked 13th-worst in college basketball.

The Flyers drained 6.6 three-pointers per game (266th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 33.8% shooting percentage (199th-ranked) from downtown.

Dayton surrendered 6.5 threes per game last season (82nd-ranked in college basketball), and it allowed a 29.3% three-point percentage (eighth-best).

Dayton attempted 32.9 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 62.7% of the shots it took (and 73% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19.6 three-pointers per contest, which were 37.3% of its shots (and 27% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.