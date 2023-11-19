The Sacramento Kings (7-4) are 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (9-4) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CA. The point total is 245.5 for the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -1.5 245.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas' 13 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 245.5 points four times.

Dallas' matchups this year have an average point total of 243.2, 2.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Mavericks have gone 7-6-0 ATS this season.

This season, Dallas has won eight out of the 10 games in which it has been favored.

This season, Dallas has won eight of its 10 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mavericks have a 53.5% chance to win.

Mavericks vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 245.5 % of Games Over 245.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 4 30.8% 123.5 239.4 119.7 234.2 232.3 Kings 3 27.3% 115.9 239.4 114.5 234.2 230.0

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

Dallas has done a better job covering the spread on the road (5-3-0) than it has at home (2-3-0).

The 123.5 points per game the Mavericks put up are nine more points than the Kings give up (114.5).

Dallas has a 6-4 record against the spread and an 8-2 record overall when scoring more than 114.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Kings Betting Splits

Mavericks and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 7-6 6-4 11-2 Kings 7-4 3-0 6-5

Mavericks vs. Kings Point Insights

Mavericks Kings 123.5 Points Scored (PG) 115.9 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 6-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 8-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 119.7 Points Allowed (PG) 114.5 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 3-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-4 3-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-4

