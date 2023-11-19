North Texas vs. Towson November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The North Texas Mean Green (2-2) will meet the Towson Tigers (2-3) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at TD Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
North Texas vs. Towson Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
North Texas Top Players (2022-23)
- Tylor Perry: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abou Ousmane: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kai Huntsberry: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aaron Scott: 7.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Rubin Jones: 6.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Towson Players to Watch
- Charles Thompson: 10.6 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tyler Tejada: 12.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Messiah Jones: 8.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Christian May: 7.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dylan Williamson: 6.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
North Texas vs. Towson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Towson Rank
|Towson AVG
|North Texas AVG
|North Texas Rank
|178th
|71.8
|Points Scored
|64.5
|337th
|73rd
|66.7
|Points Allowed
|55.8
|1st
|52nd
|34.1
|Rebounds
|30.6
|251st
|30th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|105th
|14.0
|Assists
|11.0
|329th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|10.5
|44th
