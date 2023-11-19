The UT Martin Skyhawks (3-1) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-2) take the floor at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

Prairie View A&M vs. UT Martin Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

In Prairie View A&M's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times.

Against the spread, the Panthers were 11-15-0 last season.

Prairie View A&M's .423 ATS win percentage (11-15-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than UT Martin's .393 mark (11-17-0 ATS Record).

Prairie View A&M vs. UT Martin Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UT Martin 80.5 148.3 75.4 144 149.6 Prairie View A&M 67.8 148.3 68.6 144 136.7

Additional Prairie View A&M Insights & Trends

The Panthers scored an average of 67.8 points per game last year, 7.6 fewer points than the 75.4 the Skyhawks gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 75.4 points last season, Prairie View A&M went 4-0 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Prairie View A&M vs. UT Martin Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UT Martin 11-17-0 17-11-0 Prairie View A&M 11-15-0 11-15-0

Prairie View A&M vs. UT Martin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UT Martin Prairie View A&M 14-2 Home Record 9-3 4-11 Away Record 4-14 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 88.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.4 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

