The Texas Longhorns (1-0) will meet the Louisville Cardinals (1-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM ET and air on ESPN.

Texas vs. Louisville Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

Texas Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Carr: 15.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Timmy Allen: 10.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Jabari Rice: 13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyrese Hunter: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Dylan Disu: 8.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

Louisville Top Players (2022-23)

El Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Jae'Lyn Withers: 8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Mike James: 10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK JJ Traynor: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Texas vs. Louisville Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville Rank Louisville AVG Texas AVG Texas Rank 340th 63.9 Points Scored 78.0 36th 324th 75.8 Points Allowed 67.8 105th 288th 29.8 Rebounds 31.7 183rd 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 7.2 200th 361st 9.3 Assists 16.2 16th 327th 13.8 Turnovers 10.9 84th

