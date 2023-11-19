Tony Pollard will be up against the seventh-worst run defense in the league when his Dallas Cowboys take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

On 135 carries this year, Pollard has rushed for a team-best 529 yards (58.8 ypg). He has scored two TDs on the ground. Pollard also accumulates 21.1 receiving yards per game, catching 29 passes for 190 yards.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pollard and the Cowboys with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pollard vs. the Panthers

Pollard vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 67 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 67 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Two opposing rushers have collected 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Panthers during the 2023 season.

Carolina has given up one or more rushing TDs to 11 opposing players this year.

The Panthers have let four opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Panthers give up 131.9 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense this season.

The Panthers' defense ranks 30th in the league with 15 rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Watch Cowboys vs Panthers on Fubo!

Tony Pollard Rushing Props vs. the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 67.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Pollard with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pollard Rushing Insights

Pollard hit his rushing yards over two times in nine games played this season.

The Cowboys, who are third in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.7% of the time while running 45.3%.

His team has attempted 262 rushes this season. He's taken 135 of those carries (51.5%).

Pollard has at least one rushing touchdown in one game this season and had multiple rushing TDs in that game.

He has scored two of his team's 25 offensive touchdowns this season (8.0%).

He has 37 red zone rushing carries (57.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Tony Pollard Receiving Props vs the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-118)

Pollard Receiving Insights

Pollard, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of nine games this season.

Pollard has been targeted on 35 of his team's 317 passing attempts this season (11.0% target share).

He has been targeted 35 times, averaging 5.4 yards per target (123rd in NFL).

Having played nine games this season, Pollard has not tallied a TD reception.

Pollard has been targeted seven times in the red zone (12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pollard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 15 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 12 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 15 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 6 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.