The UT Arlington Mavericks (1-0) will meet the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at McKale Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6:00 PM ET and air on Pac-12 Network.

UT Arlington vs. Arizona Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

UT Arlington Top Players (2022-23)

Chendall Weaver: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyron Gibson: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Shemar Wilson: 10.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Marion Humphrey: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Aaron Johnson-Cash: 7.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Arizona Top Players (2022-23)

Azuolas Tubelis: 19.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

19.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Oumar Ballo: 14.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Pelle Larsson: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Courtney Ramey: 10.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kerr Kriisa: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

UT Arlington vs. Arizona Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona Rank Arizona AVG UT Arlington AVG UT Arlington Rank 5th 81.9 Points Scored 66.4 314th 211th 71.1 Points Allowed 68.4 123rd 12th 36.1 Rebounds 33.6 69th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 11.4 11th 66th 8.4 3pt Made 6.4 285th 2nd 18.9 Assists 13.5 143rd 294th 13.1 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

