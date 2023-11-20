Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eastland County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Eastland County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Eastland County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rising Star High School at Rochelle High School
- Game Time: 12:15 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Rochelle, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gorman High School at Zephyr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Zephyr, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
