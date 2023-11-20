Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:48 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in El Paso County, Texas, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
El Paso County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Agua Dulce High School at Banquete High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Banquete, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moran High School at Lohn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Lohn, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andress High School at Americas High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 20
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John L Chapin High School at Pebble Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 20
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.