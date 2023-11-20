Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Hale County, Texas today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hale County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cotton Center High School at Patton Springs High School

Game Time: 5:50 PM CT on November 20

5:50 PM CT on November 20 Location: Afton, TX

Afton, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Spur High School at Petersburg High School