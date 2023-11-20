Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:42 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Harris County, Texas today, we've got you covered below.
Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northland Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 20
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memorial High School - Pasadena at Hightower High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westbury High School at Clear Brook High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Friendswood, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
