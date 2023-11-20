The Houston Christian Huskies (1-3) will look to end a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Reed Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET.

Houston Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network +

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Huskies put up an average of 58.7 points per game last year, 5.2 fewer points than the 63.9 the Aggies gave up to opponents.

Houston Christian had a 7-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 56.9 points.

Last year, the Aggies scored 6.2 fewer points per game (56.9) than the Huskies gave up (63.1).

Texas A&M went 6-3 last season when scoring more than 63.1 points.

The Aggies made 35.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 14.6 percentage points lower than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (50.2%).

The Huskies shot at a 28.5% rate from the field last season, 15.3 percentage points fewer than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Aggies averaged.

Houston Christian Schedule