Matt Duchene will be in action when the Dallas Stars and New York Rangers play on Monday at American Airlines Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Duchene's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Matt Duchene vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Duchene Season Stats Insights

Duchene has averaged 15:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +7).

In six of 15 games this year, Duchene has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 10 of 15 games this year, Duchene has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Duchene has an assist in seven of 15 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Duchene goes over his points prop total is 52.4%, based on the odds.

Duchene has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Duchene Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 15 Games 2 14 Points 0 6 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

