We have high school basketball competition in Montague County, Texas today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montague County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Saint Jo High School at Paradise High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 20

12:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Paradise, TX

Paradise, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita Christian School at Gold-Burg High School