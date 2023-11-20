Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montague County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Montague County, Texas today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montague County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saint Jo High School at Paradise High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Paradise, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita Christian School at Gold-Burg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Bowie, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.