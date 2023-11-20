Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:47 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Montgomery County, Texas today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Montgomery County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oak Ridge High School at Bryan High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
S & S Consolidated High School at Petrolia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Petrolia, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
