Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Parker County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Parker County, Texas today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Parker County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weatherford High School at Springtown High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Springtown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boyd High School at Millsap High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Millsap, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holliday High School at Millsap High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Millsap, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
