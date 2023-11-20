Will Roope Hintz Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 20?
On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars clash with the New York Rangers. Is Roope Hintz going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hintz stats and insights
- Hintz has scored in five of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.
- On the power play, Hintz has accumulated three goals and one assist.
- He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hintz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|17:19
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|14:35
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:57
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|3
|2
|1
|17:17
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|16:27
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|17:15
|Home
|W 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.