How to Watch Sam Houston vs. Troy on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Troy Trojans (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Trojan Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sam Houston vs. Troy Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Sam Houston Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bearkats had a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.1% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Trojans' opponents made.
- Sam Houston went 18-1 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Trojans ranked 187th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bearkats finished 58th.
- Last year, the Bearkats scored 5.4 more points per game (72.2) than the Trojans allowed (66.8).
- Sam Houston had a 16-2 record last season when scoring more than 66.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Sam Houston posted 79.8 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 65.3 points per contest.
- Defensively the Bearkats were better in home games last season, giving up 53.2 points per game, compared to 64.2 on the road.
- In home games, Sam Houston drained 1.4 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than in road games (7.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (39.5%) compared to on the road (35.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Utah Valley
|L 79-73
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 85-70
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 70-67
|C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
|11/22/2023
|Grambling
|-
|Trojan Arena
|11/25/2023
|Paul Quinn
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.