Monday's contest features the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-3) and the Troy Trojans (2-2) facing off at Trojan Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 76-74 win for Sam Houston according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 20.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sam Houston vs. Troy Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Trojan Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Sam Houston vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Sam Houston 76, Troy 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Sam Houston vs. Troy

Computer Predicted Spread: Sam Houston (-2.3)

Sam Houston (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Sam Houston Performance Insights

Sam Houston scored 72.2 points per game last season (162nd-ranked in college basketball), but it really shined defensively, surrendering only 59.3 points per contest (fourth-best).

The Bearkats averaged 33.9 rebounds per game last season (58th-ranked in college basketball), and they allowed only 26.6 rebounds per contest (sixth-best).

Last season Sam Houston ranked 143rd in college basketball in assists, dishing out 13.5 per game.

With 15.7 forced turnovers per game, the Bearkats ranked 14th-best in college basketball. They ranked 235th in college basketball by averaging 12.4 turnovers per contest.

With a 37.9% three-point percentage last season, the Bearkats were 17th-best in the country. They ranked 92nd in college basketball by sinking 8.1 threes per contest.

Sam Houston gave up 7.7 treys per game (240th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 33% three-point percentage (120th-ranked).

Sam Houston attempted 36.2 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 62.7% of the shots it attempted (and 69% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 21.5 threes per contest, which were 37.3% of its shots (and 31% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.